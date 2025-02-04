13:30
NENK to repair 23 substations in Chui region, power outages possible

The substation service of the Chui enterprise of electric networks of the branch of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC plans to carry out major repairs at 23 substations by the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026. The press service of the company reported.

Every year, in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and high-quality service, NENK OJSC carries out repairs of electrical equipment from March 1 to November 1.

This year, 711 units of equipment at 23 substations of the region will be repaired and 4,977 units of equipment at 100 substations of the Chui enterprise of electric networks will be serviced.

Power outages are possible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information about the locations and times of repair work will be posted on the website https://chupes.nesk.kg/ru/ and on social media. Notifications will also be sent via Moi Svet app.

In 2024, electricians repaired 724 units of equipment at 29 substations, and 4,327 units of equipment were serviced at the remaining 94 substations. There are 123 substations on the balance sheet of the Chui electric networks enterprise.

For all questions regarding electricity supply, please contact the 24-hour call center: 105, 1209, 0772001209, 0702001209, 0556001209 (WhatsApp).
link: https://24.kg/english/318866/
