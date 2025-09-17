10:49
Overhaul of 36 transformers completed in Issyk-Ata district

Energy specialists of Chui Electric Grid Enterprise have completed the overhaul of 36 transformers in Issyk-Ata district. The company’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the following works were also carried out:

  • Major repairs of 5 kilometers of overhead power lines;
  • Installation of 6 kilometers of self-supporting insulated wire lines;
  • Maintenance of 183 transformers and 450 kilometers of overhead lines;
  • Replacement of 2 transformers with higher-capacity units as part of capital construction.

Planned repair works as part of preparations for the winter heating season have been completed by 80 percent.
