Overhaul of 36 transformers completed in Issyk-Ata district

Energy specialists of Chui Electric Grid Enterprise have completed the overhaul of 36 transformers in Issyk-Ata district. The company’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the following works were also carried out:

Major repairs of 5 kilometers of overhead power lines;

Installation of 6 kilometers of self-supporting insulated wire lines;

Maintenance of 183 transformers and 450 kilometers of overhead lines;

Replacement of 2 transformers with higher-capacity units as part of capital construction.

Planned repair works as part of preparations for the winter heating season have been completed by 80 percent.