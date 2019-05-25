13:24
60 mln soms to be spent on stable power supply of Bishkek housing estates

About 60 million soms will be spent to ensure uninterrupted power supply of 12 housing estates of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The works will cover the newly built quarters Ak-Bosogo, Kalys-Ordo, Ak-Orgo, Ak-Ordo, Ak-Bata, Ene-Sai, Dordoi, Ak-Tilek, Kaindy, Ruhiy-Muras, Muras-Ordo and Uchkun.

It is planned to install 35 transformer substations and lay more than 35 kilometers of high-voltage wires. Documentation for all the objects is ready and tenders were announced.

The Bishkek City Administration added that work in Muras-Ordo, Kalys-Ordo, Rukhiy-Muras, Uchkun and Kaindy housing estates have already begun.
