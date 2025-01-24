17:25
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan established the first state crypto exchange Coin National Exchange.

Coin National Exchange OJSC was officially included in the register of the Ministry of Justice.

The main activity of the company is the management of financial markets. Today, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, BTS Exchange, EVDE Universal Exchange and a number of crypto exchanges operate in this category.

Coin National Exchange is a state organization. The sole shareholder of the company is the Ministry of Finance, the head is Biybolot Mamytov.

According to the ministry, 100 million soms were allocated from the republican budget in 2024 to form the initial authorized capital of Coin National Exchange.

The first Universal Digital Exchange was registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/317861/
