Myktybek Abirov has been appointed the Vice President of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE). The KSE website says.

He was appointed by the order of the President of the Exchange.

Myktybek Abirov previously worked as Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market.

In September 2019, he was appointed acting head of the state service. In November 2021, he ran for deputy of Parliament from Ar-Namys party.