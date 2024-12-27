Kara-Balta Passenger Motor Transport Company announces liquidation

Kara-Balta Passenger Motor Transport Company has announced its liquidation. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

An extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Kara-Balta Passenger Motor Transport Company OJSC was held, at which a decision was made to terminate the company’s activities. The quorum was 87.77 percent of the voting shares.

The shareholders approved the liquidation balance of the company and appointed Gleb Sen-Fo Pak as the liquidator of the company. It was also decided to register termination of the activities of Kara-Balta PMTC OJSC in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.