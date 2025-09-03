15:44
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia

Kyrgyzstan, along with China, Russia, Turkey, Belarus, and Vietnam, is among the top five countries where Russian brands place orders for clothing production. DW reports.

Deutsche Welle
Photo Deutsche Welle

The breakthrough year for the industry was 2022: the withdrawal of foreign brands from the Russian market opened opportunities for Kyrgyzstan’s apparel exports. Overall exports of light industry products to Russia doubled, while apparel exports quadrupled, reaching around $200 million.

Saparbek Asanov, President of the Light Industry Enterprises Association Legprom, emphasized that the Russian market is strategic for Kyrgyzstan. Today, products from the republic are supplied to more than 50 cities in Russia, over 17 cities in Kazakhstan, as well as to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Diloramkan Duishobaeva, Chair of the Association of Kyrgyz Apparel Manufacturers, explained that local producers managed to replace Chinese suppliers by offering larger-size clothing in demand among Russian consumers. The market is gradually shifting to digital platforms and marketplaces, and the association is helping Kyrgyz manufacturers participate in exhibitions and establish contacts with Russian sellers.

Experts highlight the mobility and flexibility of Kyrgyz enterprises, which adapt to Russian standards and sizing (40–64), ensure high-quality fit, and offer competitive prices. Membership in the EAEU simplifies logistics and speeds up deliveries.
link: https://24.kg/english/342081/
views: 83
