Bishkek City Hall to transfer luxury apartments to State Mortgage Company

Bishkek City Hall will transfer 24 luxury-class apartments to the State Mortgage Company. Vice Mayor Azamat Kadyrov announced at a session of Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the smallest apartment is 97 square meters.

The official told the deputies that these apartments do not belong to the municipality. They were transferred to the City Hall by the State Committee for National Security.

The deputies proposed not to transfer the apartments to the State Mortgage Company, but to allocate them to municipal employees.

Azamat Kadarov responded that the apartments are very large, so it was decided to transfer them to the State Mortgage Company.

As a result, the Bishkek City Council deputies approved the transfer of the apartments.