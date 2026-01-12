13:28
1,080 families receive apartments in Muras residential complex in Bishkek

In Bishkek, 1,080 families have received apartments in Muras residential complex. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, reported on social media.

According to him, eight-block, 18- and 24-story buildings were commissioned today in Muras residential complex on Malikov Street in the capital.

Kanybek Tumanbaev noted that with a patient approach, citizens on the housing waiting list will be able to receive apartments within 2-3 years.

The Presidential Affairs Department emphasized that the mortgage housing program is being implemented as planned. Thus, in 2025, at least 4,662 citizens received apartments through the State Mortgage Company. Currently, 80,245 apartments are being built.
