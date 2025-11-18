New Chairman of Board appointed at State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan

The Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company JSC has appointed Talant Zhekshenov as Chairman of the Board.

Born in 1982, Talant Zhekshenov holds two degrees: a law degree from the Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University and a mining degree from the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University. He is also a graduate of the Sheraly Sydykov Specialized Olympic Reserve School.

Over the years, Talant Zhekshenov held key leadership positions in government organizations, including director of Sporttuk Complex state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department, director of Ala-Archa State Nature Park under the Presidential Affairs Department, and deputy director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. He has significant management experience and has proven himself to be a responsible and effective leader.

The appointment of Talant Zhekshenov is aimed at strengthening the management team and improving the performance of State Mortgage Company JSC.

The previous Chairman of the Board is transferred to another position as part of a planned rotation and in accordance with the decision of the Board of the Presidential Affairs Department, thereby vacating his current position.

A new First Deputy Chairman of the Board has also been appointed at the State Mortgage Company. Nurgazy Atkanov has been appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC State Mortgage Company.

Nurgazy Atkanov, born in 1983, holds two higher education degrees: from Talas State University in ecology and from the Kyrgyz State Law Academy in jurisprudence. He holds the rank of Civil Service Advisor, First Class, and the special rank of Colonel of the Internal Service.

He began his professional career in the Ministry of Justice and the State Penitentiary Service, where he rose through the ranks from instructor and inspector to deputy head of department. From 2017 to 2022, he worked in the Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic as an expert, inspector, and deputy head of a department. Since 2022, he has held the position of department head in the Presidential Affairs Department.