40-story buildings from State Mortgage Company to be earthquake-resistant

Forty-story buildings from the State Mortgage Company (SMC) in Bishkek will be earthquake-resistant. Gulzat Totubaeva, head of the Public Relations Department at the State Mortgage Company (SMC), announced at a briefing.

According to her, construction of a residential complex at the intersection of Ankara and Dostoevsky Streets, consisting of ten 35-story buildings and four 40-story buildings, has begun. The complex will consist a total of 4,160 apartments. It will include three-level underground parking, sports and children’s playgrounds—everything necessary for comfortable living.

«Many have wondered whether such tall buildings can be built in Bishkek. We can confidently say that this complex fully complies with all seismic safety requirements. All calculations, designs, and safety standards have been developed according to uniform standards. Our citizens should not worry about their safety,» Gulzat Totubaeva assured.

She emphasized that the quality of buildings under construction is checked in several stages.

«The SMC has its own construction department, which always monitors the quality of new buildings. In addition, the Presidential Affairs Department and Kyrgyzstroyservice, the general contractor for our buildings, are involved,» Gulzat Totubaeva added.