40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026

In 2026, the State Mortgage Company plans to provide 40,000 apartments in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Relations Department of the State Mortgage Company (SMC), Gulzat Totubaeva, announced at a briefing.

According to her, over the past two years, SMC has demonstrated record results in implementing the national housing program.

«SMC was established in 2016 and initially worked through partner banks: we reviewed applications for compliance with program criteria, while the banks made the final decision on whether to approve or deny financing. As a result, by the end of 2022, only 9,000 families had received housing financing through our program. Seeing this, the country’s leadership made an important decision to change mortgage policy. Since early 2023, we have stopped working with partner banks and started constructing multi-story housing across the country ourselves, and during this period we have provided 4,600 apartments,» Gulzat Totubaeva said.

She noted that many citizens complain that they have been on the waiting list since 2020 or 2021 and it has not moved.

«There is an explanation: we began building housing in 2023, and only in December 2024 we started distributing our first apartments. Therefore, in 2026 the waiting list will move ‘in bulk’. Across the country, we plan to provide approximately 40,000 apartments, including more than 4,000 in Bishkek,» Gulzat Totubaeva added.