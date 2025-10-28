Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on October 28, during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, attended the opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4 residential complex, built by the State Mortgage Company. The presidential press service reported.
Asman Residence-4 is located in the village of Lenin, Suzak district and consists of 12 nine-story residential blocks containing 945 apartments. Additionally, the complex includes 172 underground and 514 above-ground parking spaces, as well as a playground and workout area.
In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that in the first nine months of this year, 3,621 citizens who were on the waiting list and paid 50 percent of the apartment’s cost through shared construction were provided with subsidized housing.
The president added that every family in need in the republic should have their own housing, noting that new projects will be implemented in this direction.
At the end of the event, he presented the keys to a new apartment to Seideke Ergeshova, a teacher at Babkin school No. 1 in Manas city.
Finally, Sadyr Japarov inspected the residential complex’s infrastructure, the apartments, spoke with the residents, and congratulated them on their new homes.