Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on October 28, during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, attended the opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4 residential complex, built by the State Mortgage Company. The presidential press service reported.

Asman Residence-4 is located in the village of Lenin, Suzak district and consists of 12 nine-story residential blocks containing 945 apartments. Additionally, the complex includes 172 underground and 514 above-ground parking spaces, as well as a playground and workout area.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that in the first nine months of this year, 3,621 citizens who were on the waiting list and paid 50 percent of the apartment’s cost through shared construction were provided with subsidized housing.

«The authorized capital of the State Mortgage Company has grown from 10 million soms in 2015 to 87.5 billion in 2025. The housing application process has been digitalized, and the launch of Tunduk mobile app has automated the application process and helped eliminate corruption risks. Currently, more than 13,000 families have received apartments, and over 69,000 citizens are waiting their turn under the state program,» he said.

The president added that every family in need in the republic should have their own housing, noting that new projects will be implemented in this direction.

At the end of the event, he presented the keys to a new apartment to Seideke Ergeshova, a teacher at Babkin school No. 1 in Manas city.

Finally, Sadyr Japarov inspected the residential complex’s infrastructure, the apartments, spoke with the residents, and congratulated them on their new homes.