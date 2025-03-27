12:58
Kyrgyzstan plans to build six substations in 2025

Kyrgyzstan plans to build six 110-kilovolt and 35-kilovolt substations in 2025 using its own funds. The press service of NENK JSC reported.

These are the following substations:

  • The second stage of the 110/10-kilovolt substation Altyn-Kazyk in Bishkek;
  • The 110/35/10-kilovolt substation Dacha in Jalal-Abad region:
  • The 110/35/10-kilovolt substation Promyshlennaya in Batken region;
  • The 110/35/10-kilovolt substation Kur-Terek in Naryn region;
  • The 35/10-kilovolt substation Taldy-Suu in Naryn region;
  • The 35 kilovolt substation Abshyr in Osh region.

It is planned to replace wooden supports with reinforced concrete ones with the transfer of obsolete wires to self-supporting wires of the SIP brand with a voltage of 10 kilovolts — 178 kilometers, with a voltage of 0.4 kilovolts — 410 kilometers.
