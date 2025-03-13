14:55
Agreement on border signed between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon have signed an agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The members of the delegations present greeted the historic event with applause.

Now, according to the procedure, this agreement will be submitted to the Parliaments of the two countries for consideration. After the bill on ratification is adopted by the deputies, it will again be submitted to the heads of state for signature.

According to preliminary data, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan may exchange ratification instruments on March 31 at the announced Fergana Valley summit. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also expected to take part in it.

The demarcation process will begin on the borders only after the exchange of ratification instruments — that is the installation of boundary markers and other infrastructure.

  • The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,006.84 kilometers, of which 519.9 kilometers have been determined by 2011, and 486.94 kilometers have been determined over the past three years.

Earlier, speaking in the Parliament, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev — who led the intergovernmental border commission — explained the principles on which the state border issue was addressed:

  • Tajikistan agreed to delineate border areas with Kyrgyzstan based on 1991 documents, rather than those of 1924–1927.
  • Decisions were made with the interests of both sides in mind, as unilateral agreements could lead to new conflicts.
  • Mutual concessions were reached: Tajikistan made concessions on areas important for Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan did the same for areas important for Tajikistan.
