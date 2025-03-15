Childhood cancer: Experience exchange with the Netherlands discussed in Bishkek

Representatives of the Princess Maxima Children’s Oncology Center from the Netherlands visited Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Pediatric Oncology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare Sultan Stambekov posted on Facebook.

According to him, this is the largest specialized center in Europe engaged in diagnostics, treatment and scientific research in the field of childhood cancer.

The delegation included experienced pediatric oncologists working with the most modern treatment methods, and a leading specialist in the field of pediatric oncology.

During their visit, meetings were held, including with the Minister of Health, representatives of the Electronic Health Center, WHO and the management of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

«We discussed the possibilities of exchanging experience, educational programs and prospects for joint scientific research. There are many initiatives planned ahead, such as exchange of experience, training master courses for doctors and, importantly, for nurses, joint projects. We are planning large-scale cooperation in the field of education and science in order to bring pediatric oncology in the Kyrgyz Republic to a new level,» Sultan Stambekov wrote.