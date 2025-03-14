Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines

The Antimonopoly Service has issued a warning to Tez Jet Airlines. The agency reported.

According to the Antimonopoly Regulation Service, the air carrier was previously sent a request after analyzing competition in the passenger air transportation market. However, the airline did not provide the information in full, which is a violation of the competition law.

According to the document, all business entities, regardless of their form of ownership, are required to submit the necessary documents to the antimonopoly authority, including commercial and official information.

Tez Jet has been issued an official warning with a requirement to eliminate violations of antimonopoly legislation.