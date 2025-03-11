16:08
State Mortgage Company offices to be opened in Russia, USA

Representative offices of the State Mortgage Company of the Kyrgyz Republic will be opened in Russia and the United States of America. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kanybek Tumanbaev, reported on March 11.

Answering questions from Facebook users, Kanybek Tumanbaev recalled that there is already a representative office of the State Mortgage Company of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow.

«We cannot open such a representative office in every city in Russia, but we are working with the consulates of Kyrgyzstan in those cities, where a large number of Kyrgyzstanis are staying. Representative offices will be opened in three cities in the near future — in Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Sverdlovsk. There are many our citizens in these cities,» Tumanbaev said.

He also added that a representative office of the State Mortgage Company of the Kyrgyz Republic will also appear in America, namely in the city of Chicago, where many Kyrgyzstanis live.

Tumanbaev noted that the offices are being opened so that citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are in labor migration, can receive apartments in their homeland through the State Mortgage Company and live in their own homes upon return. According to Tumanbaev, about 65,000 apartments are currently being built in the republic through the State Mortgage Company. Some of them will be commissioned this year.
