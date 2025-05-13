President: All citizens in need will be provided with housing within 5 years

During a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a ceremony of handing over the keys to apartments in a new multi-storey residential complex Asman Residence-1. The presidential press service reported.

The multi-story residential complex was built by the State Mortgage Company as part of the national program My Home (2021–2026) in Jalal-Abad.

«The complex consists of seven nine-story blocks and includes 639 apartments. The development features 138 underground and 50 ground level parking spaces, a children’s playground, central utilities, and heating from its own boiler house,» the statement says.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that upon completion of construction, thousands of Kyrgyzstanis will be able to live happily with their families—in their own apartments, in comfort and warmth. He stressed that mortgage housing is accessible to all segments of the population, including socially vulnerable groups.

He reminded that there is a special program designed to make housing more accessible and to improve living conditions for such groups.

Under this program, citizens can purchase apartments on preferential terms—without an initial down payment and with long-term repayment options.

The president also noted that the process of obtaining state mortgage has been fully digitized, creating a transparent and accessible system.

«Applications, documentation, and their processing are all handled electronically. This system ensures equal opportunities for all and is aimed at eliminating corruption. Let you not have doubts and suspicions about possible abuses when obtaining housing — everything will be fair and according to the law,» he stated.

The president added that the State Mortgage Company has set the goal of providing housing to all citizens in need over the next five years. This initiative is part of a broader, long-term national strategy to improve housing conditions and build modern residential complexes.

As part of My Home program, around 11,000 apartments are currently under construction in Jalal-Abad region, including projects in Jalal-Abad city, Tash-Kumyr, and Suzak district. Thousands of families are expected to receive new apartments in the near future, including 879 apartments in total—among them is a 240-apartment Asman Residence-5 complex in Suzak village.

Sadyr Japarov noted that all the facilities will have a modern infrastructure—schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and sports grounds.

At the conclusion of the event, the president personally handed over the keys to a new apartment to Jypargul Mombekova, a mother of five and a kindergarten teacher. The gesture symbolized the state’s recognition and support for citizens who work selflessly for the benefit of society.

The head of state toured the complex’s infrastructure, inspected several apartments, spoke with residents, and congratulated them on their new homes.