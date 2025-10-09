21:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in Dushanbe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe as part of his working visit to Tajikistan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, before the meeting, a handshake and joint photo session took place at the government residence, after which the heads of state proceeded to the negotiating hall.

The parties discussed bilateral issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as prospects for further cooperation in various areas.

Emomali Rahmon warmly welcomed Sadyr Japarov, emphasizing the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation.

Emomali Rahmon also noted with satisfaction that the countries are closely cooperating within regional and international organizations and supporting each other’s initiatives in the international arena.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Tajikistan to participate in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting and the 2nd Central Asia — Russia Summit, as well as for the traditionally high level of hospitality in Tajikistan.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan relations are founded on centuries-old ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to work together to strengthen further cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
link: https://24.kg/english/346652/
views: 118
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tajikistan
Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission begins work
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss resettlement of residents of border areas
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold border meeting
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan approve agreement on cooperation in field of cadastre
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov
Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Tajikistan
Vladimir Putin to pay state visit to Tajikistan on October 9
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summ...
20:30
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in Dushanbe
18:16
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
17:36
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj
17:29
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration