Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in Dushanbe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe as part of his working visit to Tajikistan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, before the meeting, a handshake and joint photo session took place at the government residence, after which the heads of state proceeded to the negotiating hall.

The parties discussed bilateral issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as prospects for further cooperation in various areas.

Emomali Rahmon warmly welcomed Sadyr Japarov, emphasizing the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation.

Emomali Rahmon also noted with satisfaction that the countries are closely cooperating within regional and international organizations and supporting each other’s initiatives in the international arena.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Tajikistan to participate in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting and the 2Central Asia — Russia Summit, as well as for the traditionally high level of hospitality in Tajikistan.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan relations are founded on centuries-old ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to work together to strengthen further cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.