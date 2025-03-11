10:05
President of Tajikistan to visit Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13

In connection with the state working visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan, temporary restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and on certain streets in Chui region on March 12-13.

The restrictions will affect the following sections:

— Road from Manas International Airport to the border of Bishkek;

— Fuchik Street from the border of Bishkek to Chui Avenue;

— Chui Avenue from Fuchik Street to the east to Manas Avenue;

— Manas and Ch. Aitmatov Streets to the south to Ala-Archa state residence;

— Road from Ala-Archa state residence to Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

In connection with this event of national importance, drivers are asked not to leave their vehicles in the specified sections, and truck drivers are asked to refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary.

We also strongly recommend all road users strictly adhere to the rules and comply with the requirements of traffic control officers.
