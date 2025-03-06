12:55
Suspect in theft of gold from apartment detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old man on suspicion of stealing gold jewelry from an apartment. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

On March 3, at about 7.45 a.m. an unknown person entered one of the apartments in Dzhal microdistrict, where he stole gold jewelry. The total damage amounted to 60,250 soms. A case was opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police managed to identify the suspect and detain him. He turned out to be 22-year-old K.A., for whom the Leninsky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of tracking using an electronic bracelet.

Law enforcement officers are establishing his involvement in other similar crimes. The investigation is ongoing.
