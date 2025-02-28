Egg and milk production in Kyrgyzstan increased in 2024

Milk production in Kyrgyzstan increased by 2.6 percent in 2024. The analytical review of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) says.

Farms of all categories produced 459,700 tons of livestock and poultry for slaughter in live weight. This is also 2.6 percent more than in 2023.

Milk production amounted to 1,823.8 million tons. This figure is better than a year earlier.

Egg production totaled 790.3 million eggs, up 15.2 percent from 2023.

The growth in the production of livestock and poultry for slaughter was registered in all EAEU member states. Milk production increased in all states of the Union, except Armenia. Increase in egg production was observed in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Kazakhstan, decrease — in Armenia and Russia.