Export of chicken eggs from Kyrgyzstan increases eightfold

Export of chicken eggs from Kyrgyzstan has increased eightfold. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has significantly increased the export of chicken eggs.

According to the EEC, from January to May of this year, the country sent 3,283 million eggs to Kazakhstan. This is eight times more than in the same period last year — then only 409,000 eggs were exported.

Earlier it was reported that a poultry farm with a turnover of 13 million chickens per year will be built in Kyrgyzstan. Three parent poultry houses designed for 75,000 heads will be built, as well as an incubator with a capacity of up to 13 million heads of chickens per year, up to 6.5 million day-old chicks will be produced.

Recall, the republic introduced a ban on the import of chicken eggs on May 1, 2025.