11:04
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Export of chicken eggs from Kyrgyzstan increases eightfold

Export of chicken eggs from Kyrgyzstan has increased eightfold. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has significantly increased the export of chicken eggs.

According to the EEC, from January to May of this year, the country sent 3,283 million eggs to Kazakhstan. This is eight times more than in the same period last year — then only 409,000 eggs were exported.

Earlier it was reported that a poultry farm with a turnover of 13 million chickens per year will be built in Kyrgyzstan. Three parent poultry houses designed for 75,000 heads will be built, as well as an incubator with a capacity of up to 13 million heads of chickens per year, up to 6.5 million day-old chicks will be produced.

Recall, the republic introduced a ban on the import of chicken eggs on May 1, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/337658/
views: 170
Print
Related
Apricots from Issyk-Kul region exported to Russia and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s exports plunge nearly 30 percent, imports also decline
Kyrgyzstan increases exports of livestock products
Kazakhstan insures export contracts to Kyrgyzstan for $4.3 million
Kyrgyzstan intends to establish export of products to Afghan markets
Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increased almost 40 times
Cabinet of Ministers imposes temporary ban on timber exports outside EAEU
Kyrgyzstan exports 13,000 tons of dairy products for four months
Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce temporary ban on export of coal by road
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
10:49
Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street renaming Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street ren...
10:43
Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
10:14
Azerbaijani footballer Elmir Tagiyev decides to continue career in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Businessman Imamidin Tashov sentenced to nine years in prison
09:56
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov reaches World Aquatics Championships final
27 July, Sunday
13:00
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
26 July, Saturday
18:31
Unique tourist site being created in Ala-Archa Nature Park