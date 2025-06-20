Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for sale of dairy products

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has updated the trade rules to improve the quality of storage and sale of dairy products and protect the rights of buyers.

Now sellers of milk and dairy products must place them separately — on special shelves, display cases or areas. This measure ensures that products are clearly separated and meet safety requirements.

In addition, packaging or adjacent signage must clearly indicate the product’s composition, especially whether it contains milk. This will help consumers make informed choices and avoid confusion.

The new regulations will come into effect in three months.