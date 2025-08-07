16:22
Import of milk from Kyrgyzstan using forged documents foiled in Tambov Oblast

An attempt to import dairy products from Kyrgyzstan, which were intended to be delivered using forged documents, was thwarted in Tambov Oblast of Russia. Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

Specialists have detected cases of deliveries of dairy products in violation of veterinary legislation and technical regulations.

It was found out that 5 tons of skim milk powder and 100 kilograms of butter produced in Belarus were delivered to a milk processing plant and an individual entrepreneur engaged in retail trade in dairy products.

«The production certificates for these products were previously cancelled, since they were imported into Russia from Kyrgyzstan using forged veterinary accompanying certificates. These circumstances violate the traceability of food products, which is a violation of the technical regulations of the Customs Union «On the safety of food products» and «On the safety of milk and dairy products,» the statement says.

Entrepreneurs were notified of the need to withdraw products of unidentified origin from circulation, as well as their utilization and destruction.
