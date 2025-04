Egg production has increased in Kyrgyzstan. At least 162 million eggs were produced in the first quarter of 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture announced such data.

This is 14.1 million eggs more than in the same period of 2024 — an increase of 9.6 percent.

Chui region became the leader in egg production. During the reported period, the average egg-laying rate reached 66 eggs, which is 25 eggs higher than the national average.