11:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a six-month ban on chicken egg imports from May 1, 2025. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The decision was made «in order to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize market prices for food products.»

The ministry also noted that no eggs imported from neighboring countries have been registered in the republic since February 10.

«On the contrary, according to data for January-March 2025, 8,812,800 eggs were exported from Kyrgyzstan to neighboring Kazakhstan. Compared to the same period in 2024, the volume of imports decreased by 10,760,760 pieces, and the volume of exports increased by 8,756,200 pieces,» the statement says.

Currently, the problem is largely due to competition between large and small poultry farms in the domestic market and the growth of domestic egg production. The Ministry of Agriculture recommends that farmers work with chicken meat.

«More than 91,000 tons of chicken enter the country every year, which makes meat a more profitable direction than eggs. In addition, currently each family in rural areas keeps 30-40 chickens, which also leads to an increase in domestic productivity and a decrease in demand,» the ministry added.

The Ministry of Agriculture admits that it cannot prohibit the free movement of goods from one region to another within the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/328175/
views: 147
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan exports 8.8 million eggs to Kazakhstan
Egg production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban import of chicken eggs
Egg and milk production in Kyrgyzstan increased in 2024
Kyrgyzstan to lift ban on egg imports from September 3
Kyrgyzstan plans to lift ban on egg imports
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on import of chicken eggs
Import of chicken eggs proposed to be banned for six months
Ban on egg exports from Russia to affect Kyrgyzstan the most
Increase in production of wool and chicken eggs registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
10:19
Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers scam over 5 million soms in Bishkek Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers scam over 5 million...
10:08
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports
09:58
Measles outbreak: Catch-up immunization to start in Kyrgyzstan on May 12
09:45
Run the Silk Road — SCO marathon kicks off in Cholpon-Ata
09:41
Roads washed out, houses flooded after heavy rains in Aksy district
30 April, Wednesday
22:16
Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminates agreement with investor
22:05
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
21:32
Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for involving children in drug advertising
21:20
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
17:55
Ozon’s turnover in Kyrgyzstan grows almost fourfold