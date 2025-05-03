Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a six-month ban on chicken egg imports from May 1, 2025. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The decision was made «in order to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize market prices for food products.»

The ministry also noted that no eggs imported from neighboring countries have been registered in the republic since February 10.

«On the contrary, according to data for January-March 2025, 8,812,800 eggs were exported from Kyrgyzstan to neighboring Kazakhstan. Compared to the same period in 2024, the volume of imports decreased by 10,760,760 pieces, and the volume of exports increased by 8,756,200 pieces,» the statement says.

Currently, the problem is largely due to competition between large and small poultry farms in the domestic market and the growth of domestic egg production. The Ministry of Agriculture recommends that farmers work with chicken meat.

«More than 91,000 tons of chicken enter the country every year, which makes meat a more profitable direction than eggs. In addition, currently each family in rural areas keeps 30-40 chickens, which also leads to an increase in domestic productivity and a decrease in demand,» the ministry added.

The Ministry of Agriculture admits that it cannot prohibit the free movement of goods from one region to another within the country.