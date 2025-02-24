11:32
Two hospital employees detained in Batken

Two employees of the regional hospital were detained in Batken, who demanded money from patients for X-ray imaging procedure. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The facts of illegal collection of money from citizens for X-ray machine services in the Batken Regional Hospital have been revealed.

According to the state committee, the deputy director of the hospital K.K. and the laboratory assistant K.u.A. demanded payment from patients for X-ray imaging procedure for a long time, bypassing the official cash desk of the institution.

These actions were carried out in violation of the order of the Ministry of Health No. 493, according to which services must be provided within the framework of the state guarantees program for medical and sanitary care.

The cost of the service from 291 soms to 496 soms was set depending on the type of image.

The suspects were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. A criminal case has been opened under Article 210 «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
