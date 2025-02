Denis Petrashov won gold at the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships in USA. The Atlantic Coast Conference’s website says.

The next stage of the swimming competition was held in Greensboro on February 18-22.

Denis Petrashov, representing the University of Louisville, took first place in the 100-meter breaststroke (50.62 seconds).

He reportedly broke both the meet and conference record.

Denis Petrashov set the previous conference record in March 2023.