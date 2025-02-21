15:29
USD 87.45
EUR 91.24
RUB 0.97
English

Man detained in Bishkek for beating his wife

A 36-year-old man suspected of systematic torture of his wife has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

«Citizen A.Kh. filed a statement asking to take action against her husband M.M., who beat her and injured her with a knife on February 19 at about 9.30 p.m. A criminal case was opened under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

In addition, law enforcement officers found out that the citizen M.M. had been repeatedly held accountable for domestic violence. The 36-year-old man was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reminds that systematic domestic violence is punishable by imprisonment for 3-5 years in accordance with the Criminal Code.
link: https://24.kg/english/320681/
views: 171
Print
Related
Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Woman dies in hospital after being beaten by husband in Aksy district
President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence
Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 37.2 percent
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence
Police detain man suspected of domestic violence in Sokuluk
Initiative of Central Asian countries against domestic violence supported at UN
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Woman leaves for Moscow for surgery
22 percent more domestic violence cases registered in 2024
34 women die from domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan over the past 2.5 years
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
15:24
Spring field work begins in the south of Kyrgyzstan Spring field work begins in the south of Kyrgyzstan
15:18
More than 37 hectares of irrigated land to be transformed to expand Osh airport
15:13
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
15:07
Fish farm employee steals 5.6 tons of trout for six months in Novopokrovka
14:54
CEC not to purchase new equipment for upcoming parliamentary elections