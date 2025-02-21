Man detained in Bishkek for beating his wife

A 36-year-old man suspected of systematic torture of his wife has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

«Citizen A.Kh. filed a statement asking to take action against her husband M.M., who beat her and injured her with a knife on February 19 at about 9.30 p.m. A criminal case was opened under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

In addition, law enforcement officers found out that the citizen M.M. had been repeatedly held accountable for domestic violence. The 36-year-old man was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reminds that systematic domestic violence is punishable by imprisonment for 3-5 years in accordance with the Criminal Code.