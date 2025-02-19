Presidential Administration supports change in system of election to Parliament

The head of the press service of the Presidential Administration, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, published a post on Facebook supporting the bill on changing the system of election to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the draft law initiated by the deputies is aimed at eliminating the shortcomings of the proportional (party lists) and majority (single-mandate district) election systems.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov believes that the new system will ensure regional representativeness, since three deputies will be elected from each district. «Previously, when elections were based on party lists, candidates from some districts failed to secure enough votes, while others saw eight or nine representatives elected,» he wrote.

According to the head of the press service of the Presidential Administration, the new mechanism will ensure compliance with the gender quota and increase the opportunity for women to be elected to Zhogorku Kenesh. Each district is given one mandate for women, so among the 90 deputies in Parliament there will be at least 30 ladies.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov called the abolition of re-elections an advantage of the bill. If one of the deputies gives up the mandate, there will be no new elections. The next candidate who receives the most votes will get a seat in Parliament.

The head of the press service emphasized that the new system will force MPs to work closely with the regions.

«From now on, there will be no such thing when candidates give a large sum of money to party leaders and bargain with them to be included in a political association. The candidate will not depend on anyone except the voter,» he concluded.

Recall, eight deputies headed by the Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu propose changing the system of elections to Parliament. Ninety deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh are proposed to be elected in multi-mandate territorial electoral districts using the majority system.