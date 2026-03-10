18:22
Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Kuvanychbek Kongantiev resigns

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received a resignation letter from Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Kuvanychbek Kongantiev. He confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The CEC will reportedly consider his resignation at a meeting on March 10.

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev was elected to Parliament in electoral district No. 21 (Leninsky district, Bishkek), receiving 13,379 votes. In the Zhogorku Kenesh, he was a member of El Umutu Ata-Zhurt parliamentary group and served as Chairman of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction.

The following other MPs have previously resigned:

  • Eldar Sulaimanov;
  • Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu;
  • Kunduzbek Sulaimanov.

In addition, MP Zhanar Akayev previously resigned following his appointment as Mayor of Osh city.
