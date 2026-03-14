17:45
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has revoked the parliamentary mandate of Shairbek Tashiev. The decision was adopted at a commission meeting today, March 14.

The ID of the Zhogorku Kenesh deputy issued to Shairbek Tashiev has been declared invalid.

Earlier today, Tashiev submitted a letter on the voluntary resignation from his parliamentary seat.

The MP had been summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on Friday. After the questioning, he was released.

The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the questioning. It also remains unclear in connection with which criminal case he was questioned and in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.
link: https://24.kg/english/366004/
views: 31
Print
Related
Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Kuvanychbek Kongantiev resigns
Parliament Speaker reveals MPs’ salaries
Ata-Zhurt deputy group changes its name
CEC transfers deputy mandates to Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, Dzhailoobai Nyshanov
Kunduzbek Sulaimanov voluntarily resigns as member of Zhogorku Kenesh
Taalaibek Sarybashov replaces Zhanar Akaev in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers three new MPs
Azizbek Abdullaev replaces Eldar Sulaimanov as member of Parliament
CEC of Kyrgyzstan prematurely strips MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate
Deputy Eldar Sulaimanov comments on domestic violence accusations
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
17:38
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of sched...
17:25
Court extends detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, other defendants until May 17
17:16
Shairbek Tashiev submits letter of resignation from parliamentary seat
17:07
Zhylkychy Zhakypov awarded title of Academician of Turkic World Academy of Arts
17:00
Kyrgyz Parliament begins to fully transition to digital work