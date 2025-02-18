13:12
Salaries of scientists, research staff to be increased by 70-100 percent

Salaries of scientists and research staff will be increased by 70-100 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a resolution on the terms of remuneration and staffing levels of employees of scientific and scientific-technical organizations.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision was made in order to improve the remuneration system and increase the efficiency of employees of scientific and scientific-technical organizations within the framework of the Presidential Decree «On improving the terms of remuneration of employees of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and workers in science and scientific services financed under the «Science» section» No. 368.

The document takes into account the current inflation rates, which have a negative impact on the standard of living of scientific workers, as well as the need to improve their social security and improve working conditions. It provides for an increase in salaries by 70-100 percent of the current level.
link: https://24.kg/english/320286/
views: 146
