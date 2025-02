An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 has been registered early this morning in Jalal-Abad region. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tremors were recorded at 4.26 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located: 2 kilometers southwest of Suzak village,3 kilometers west of Bek-Abad village, 3 kilometers northwest of Zhiyde village.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in Suzak, Bek-Abad, Zhiyde, and Kumush-Aziz villages.