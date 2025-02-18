Suspect of shooting at native of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow detained

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan commented on the road incident in Moscow, in which a native of Kyrgyzstan was shot at from a traumatic weapon.

According to preliminary information received by the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia from the competent authorities, on February 14, 2025, a conflict with the use of a traumatic weapon against a taxi driver occurred on one of the streets of the capital. A native of the Kyrgyz Republic Sh.S., 26, was injured. He was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

A criminal case was opened under Article 115, Part 2 (intentional infliction of minor bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the suspect was detained, the traumatic weapon was seized, and investigative measures are ongoing.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sh.S. has Russian citizenship.

The taxi driver cut on another car on the road, after which a quarrel broke out between the men. The owner of Geely car took out a traumatic pistol and shot at the taxi driver. The 26-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan lost control and crashed into the car. The driver became indignant and shot his opponent several more times, then fled the scene. The wounded taxi driver was taken to hospital — his shoulder is shot through.