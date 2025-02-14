Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrgyzstan

Former First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic T.E. was detained while taking $20,000. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The citizen was detained on February 13 while receiving part of the extorted amount. It was found out that the former official demanded $220,000 from a foreign investment company for assistance in opening a cryptocurrency mining farm. He forged documents with signature of the current Minister of Energy. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Extortion on an especially large scale.» T.E. was placed in a temporary detention facility.

«On June 22, 2022, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and on September 14, 2022, he was dismissed from this post,» the statement says.

At present, work is ongoing to identify individuals among the former management and employees of the Ministry of Energy involved in illegal activities in the energy sector.