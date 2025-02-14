18:28
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens

Surveillance cameras will be installed in schools and kindergartens in Bishkek. The proposal was made during a session of the Bishkek City Council.

Vice Mayor Mirlan Baigonchokov said that there is no money allocated for this purpose in the capital’s budget for 2025. However, earlier the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek had already set this task before the City Hall, and now the capital’s authorities are looking for money to install cameras.

The vice mayor said that, in his opinion, the money will be found and the cameras will be installed.

According to City Council deputies, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has requested access to the surveillance servers to conduct monitoring in educational institutions. Additionally, they plan to install facial recognition systems to identify criminals near schools and kindergartens.
link: https://24.kg/english/320003/
views: 127
Print
Related
Facial recognition cameras installed in 109 schools in Bishkek
Traffic police inspectors equipped with body cameras
Surveillance cameras installed in Yntymak park in Bishkek
Facial recognition cameras to be installed in all districts of Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek
Surveillance cameras with face recognition function installed in Tokmak
At least 60 face recognition cameras installed in Bishkek
Only 35% of Kyrgyzstan’s courtrooms equipped with audio and video cameras
Face recognition cameras pose risk to human rights in Kyrgyzstan
Cameras installed in Bishkek buses, trolleybuses and minibuses
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
14 February, Friday
17:35
Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrgyzstan Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrg...
17:26
Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens
16:55
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
16:46
Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices to be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital