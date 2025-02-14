Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens

Surveillance cameras will be installed in schools and kindergartens in Bishkek. The proposal was made during a session of the Bishkek City Council.

Vice Mayor Mirlan Baigonchokov said that there is no money allocated for this purpose in the capital’s budget for 2025. However, earlier the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek had already set this task before the City Hall, and now the capital’s authorities are looking for money to install cameras.

The vice mayor said that, in his opinion, the money will be found and the cameras will be installed.

According to City Council deputies, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has requested access to the surveillance servers to conduct monitoring in educational institutions. Additionally, they plan to install facial recognition systems to identify criminals near schools and kindergartens.