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CCTV cameras planned to be installed at Bishkek cemeteries

It is planned to install CCTV cameras at Bishkek cemeteries. The announcement was made by acting director of the municipal enterprise Bishkek Funeral Services Agency, Kubat Kuramaev, during a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Commission on housing and utilities, fuel and energy complex, transport, communications, and ecology.

According to him, installation work is expected to begin this year, with a tender to be announced for the procurement of specialized equipment.

The agency also plans to purchase an excavator, a dump truck, and a water tanker.

In addition, the Bishkek Funeral Services Agency intends to obtain the necessary permits for land plots designated for cemetery use.
link: https://24.kg/english/369627/
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