The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned the illegally privatized children’s camp Orlyonok to the state. The press center of the state committee reported.

The camp is located in Bokso-Zhol village, Zhaiyl district, Chui region. It was established that in 1994, some officials of the district facilitated the illegal transfer of the children’s camp into private hands. Its total area is 41,200 square meters. Subsequently, the camp was transformed into a recreation area.

As the SCNS stated, the owner acknowledged the fact of illegal ownership and use of the facility and voluntarily transferred it to the balance of Taldy-Bulak rural area, Zhaiyl district, Chui region.