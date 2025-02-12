18:03
117,000 migrants arrived in Russia from Kyrgyzstan in 2024 — Rosstat

At least 117,000 migrants arrived in Russia from Kyrgyzstan from January to November 2024. The Federal Statistics Service of the Russian Federation (Rosstat) provided such data.

According to Rosstat, 38,000 people left the Russian Federation for the Kyrgyz Republic for 11 months of last year.

It is noted that the number of Kyrgyzstanis arrived in the Russian Federation increased 2.4 times, while the number of those left for the Kyrgyz Republic decreased by 11 percent.

During the specified period, a total of 670,400 migrants arrived in Russia from the CIS countries, while 320,800 people left in the opposite direction.
link: https://24.kg/english/319734/
views: 115
