15:02
USD 87.45
EUR 90.24
RUB 0.90
English

Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case

A criminal case has been initiated after yesterday’s fire at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

The fire broke out in the hospital on February 11 at about 9 p.m. Rescuers, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the management and employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, who cordoned off the area, as well as doctors from the capital’s ambulance service worked at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 11.15 p.m. As a result of the fire, two children died, 260 people were evacuated.

According to the police, a case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary examinations have been ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/319679/
views: 205
Print
Related
Commission formed to investigate fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Deceased - children after surgery
Patients, medical workers, caregivers injured in Cardiac Surgery Institute fire
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute in Bishkek: Patients evacuated, two died
Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek
Six monkeys and a kangaroo killed in fire in Bishkek zoo
Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
Death toll in fire at Turkish hotel rises to 76
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
12 February, Wednesday
14:51
Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgyzstan - Mikhail Shvydkoy Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgy...
14:36
Police together with special forces detain man for Facebook posts
14:08
Commission formed to investigate fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute
13:57
Eighth-grader beaten in toilet at school 72, died in intensive care unit
12:49
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case