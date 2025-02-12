Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case

A criminal case has been initiated after yesterday’s fire at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

The fire broke out in the hospital on February 11 at about 9 p.m. Rescuers, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the management and employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, who cordoned off the area, as well as doctors from the capital’s ambulance service worked at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 11.15 p.m. As a result of the fire, two children died, 260 people were evacuated.

According to the police, a case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary examinations have been ordered.