Children died in a fire at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, despite the efforts of doctors, two post-operative children (aged 1 year 7 months and 16 years) died in the intensive care unit of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations told that the deceased were on ventilators.

Recall, the fire was reported at about 9 p.m. on February 11. Six fire crews worked at the scene. The fire was completely extinguished at 11.15 p.m.