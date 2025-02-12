New head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district appointed

Talant Attokurov has been appointed head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies confirmed the information.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov signed an order appointing Talant Attokurov the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district. Previously, he held the position of the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district in Chui region, and head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district.

The personnel changes occurred after a scandal involving police officers. At least 12 police officials were dismissed following an investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs into violations of the law by employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district.

The employees of the City Police Department and the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district have been recently mentioned in reports about the detention of law enforcement officers for extortion, torture and rape.