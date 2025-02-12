10:29
Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program will be launched in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev with the UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Belen Sanz.

According to Belen Sanz, the visit to the republic is the first since her appointment to the post in March 2024. She announced the planned launch of the Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program for 2025-2027.

The parties also discussed current issues and promising areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and UN Women.

Asein Isaev said that women in Kyrgyzstan have always made a significant contribution to the development and prosperity of the state. Today, Kyrgyz women are a significant driving force in the successful implementation of economic and political reforms in the country, he said.

The official informed about the legislative acts adopted by the state in the field of prevention and combating violence against women and girls. The United Nations structure UN Women was created to accelerate progress in meeting the needs of women around the world and is an organization that deals with issues of gender equality and women’s empowerment.
