Parliamentary committee approves ban on jet skis on Issyk-Kul Lake

The Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a bill banning jet skis on Issyk-Kul Lake.

The document was drawn up by MP Eldar Sulaimanov «in order to ban the use of jet skis — a high-speed personal watercraft with an internal combustion engine on the territory of Issyk-Kul Lake.»

He proposes to allow the use of only jet skis and scooters with a four-stroke and electric engine in specially designated tourist areas of Issyk-Kul Lake, where there are no mass gatherings of people and vacationers, with mandatory compliance with environmental standards and safety rules.

According to Eldar Sulaimanov, three people died on the lake in 2024 due to the fault of jet ski riders.
