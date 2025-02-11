Delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan now available through Ozon

Kyrgyzstanis can now order goods from China through Ozon. Delivery will be free for buyers across Kyrgyzstan and will take approximately three weeks. The company’s press service reported.

Orders can be picked up at Kyrgyz Pochtasy branches. Customers can select the nearest pickup point when placing an order on Ozon website or in the app.

Currently, more than 2.5 million products from China are available in various categories. It is noted that prices are, on average, 15 percent lower than similar products from other countries.

«The number of active buyers in Kyrgyzstan is constantly growing: at the end of the third quarter of 2024, it increased sixfold, while the number of orders for the same period grew more than twelvefold. At the same time, Chinese entrepreneurs will not pose significant competition to local sellers, as delivery times from China are considerably longer,» Asel Turgunbekova, Ozon’s Commercial Director in Kyrgyzstan, said.