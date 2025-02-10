Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev met with representatives of leading Chinese energy companies during his visit to China. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

The main topic of discussions was cooperation in the development of hydropower industry, renewable energy sources, and modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure.

Key meetings and agreements:

Joint Kyrgyz-Chinese Hydropower Construction Society : discussions focused on building a small hydroelectric power plant behind the Papan reservoir dam, emphasizing the need to accelerate work and commission the facility by December 2026.

: discussions focused on building a small hydroelectric power plant behind the Papan reservoir dam, emphasizing the need to accelerate work and commission the facility by December 2026. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC): cooperation prospects, including a 400-megawatt solar power plant construction project in Issyk-Kul region, were considered. CNNC also expressed interest in development of uranium initiatives in Kyrgyzstan.

(CNNC): cooperation prospects, including a 400-megawatt solar power plant construction project in Issyk-Kul region, were considered. CNNC also expressed interest in development of uranium initiatives in Kyrgyzstan. Sun Energy Co.: a delegation from the Ministry of Energy visited a solar power plant at the Beijing Capital International Airport and held talks with the management of the company implementing a 250-megawatt SPP project in Batken region. An agreement was reached to accelerate the approval procedures.

a delegation from the Ministry of Energy visited a solar power plant at the Beijing Capital International Airport and held talks with the management of the company implementing a 250-megawatt SPP project in Batken region. An agreement was reached to accelerate the approval procedures. China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC): the company resented its projects and expressed hope for cooperation. Minister Ibraev invited CMEC to participate in major projects in Kyrgyzstan.

(CMEC): the company resented its projects and expressed hope for cooperation. Minister Ibraev invited CMEC to participate in major projects in Kyrgyzstan. Shongfuyan Group : the parties discussed renewable energy cooperation. The company shows interest in building a solar power station in Kyrgyzstan.

: the parties discussed renewable energy cooperation. The company shows interest in building a solar power station in Kyrgyzstan. Winday: Ongoing work in the energy sector and future plans were discussed.

Ongoing work in the energy sector and future plans were discussed. Beyondsoft: the company expressed interest in construction of a wind power station in Kyrgyzstan.

the company expressed interest in construction of a wind power station in Kyrgyzstan. TBEA: projects for construction of power transmission lines, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, and laying a cable line at Jalal-Abad Airport were discussed.

projects for construction of power transmission lines, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, and laying a cable line at Jalal-Abad Airport were discussed. Covec China Overseas Engineering Group Co., Ltd.: hydropower plant construction, including small hydropower stations, were discussed. The company expressed interest in cooperation.

hydropower plant construction, including small hydropower stations, were discussed. The company expressed interest in cooperation. Molin Energy Company Limited: Negotiations were held on deepening cooperation and building wind and solar power plants.

During the meetings, Minister Taalaibek Ibraev emphasized the importance of developing Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector and attracting investments.

He highlighted the country’s potential in green energy and expressed readiness to cooperate in implementation of projects on ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for the population.

Chinese companies, in turn, demonstrated strong interest in participating in Kyrgyzstan’s energy projects and expressed willingness for further dialogue.