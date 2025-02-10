14:40
Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of drugs seized

Employees of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) conducted a joint operation to stop the activities of a criminal group engaged in the illegal production and sale of drugs on an especially large scale. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, on February 8, the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received information about the transportation of a large batch of drugs from the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. A criminal case was opened under Article 282 «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On February 9, at Tolkun-1 stationary post in Sosnovka village, Zhayil district, law enforcement officers stopped a Toyota Estima driven by citizen B.Zh. During the search, the following drugs were found and seized: hashish weighing 1,490 grams and 4 packages of marijuana weighing a total of 18,135 grams. The total weight of the seized drugs is 19.6 kilograms.

During the investigation, the identities of those involved in the crime were established. They turned out to be citizens M.E., 45, K.S., 35, and B.Zh.,39. All three were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered on this fact. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/319438/
